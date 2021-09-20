Ducati commences pre-booking for Monster, Monster Plus in India

-
Italian superbike maker Ducati on Monday said it has commenced the pre-booking for the Monster and the Monster Plus in India.
Catering to the demands of motorcycle enthusiasts, the company is accepting bookings for the all-new Monster, Monster Plus for an initial amount of Rs 1 lakh.
"The new Monster has already witnessed a stupendous response in the global market, and this is especially true of young riders and enthusiasts. We're thrilled to bring the new Monster and Monster Plus to the Indian market, and let our riders experience the sportiest naked we've made for the middleweight segment," Ducati India Managing Director Bipul Chandra noted.
The digital launch of the bike would be on September 23 and deliveries will begin soon after the launch, the company stated. The Monster bike range comes with a 937 cc engine that puts out 108 bhp of power.
