Electric carmaker Tesla pushes its full self-driving Beta v10, says report

Electric vehicle maker Tesla has started pushing its 'Full Self-Driving Beta v10' software, a version that CEO Elon Musk called "mind-blowing", to its early access fleet.
The software enables Tesla vehicles to virtually drive themselves both on highways and city streets, but it is still considered a level 2 driver assist since it requires driver supervision at all times, reports Electrek.
The driver remains responsible for the vehicle, needs to keep its hands on the steering wheel, and be ready to take control, the report said.
Musk has been promising a wider release of the Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta software to customers who purchased the FSD package, but the release has been delayed for a while.
More recently, the CEO has linked the wider release to Tesla pushing a new FSD Beta version 10 update, which has been expected after two more "point releases" in the coming weeks.
That release was also pushed ahead but two weeks ago, Musk said it would be coming on September 10 and is now being pushed for customers in the early access fleet.
Several Tesla owners in the early access programme have reported receiving the new software update, as per the report.
The driving visualisations have been updated. They look very clean above, but they change with the situation.
The Tesla CEO said the wider release (download button) should come by the end of September and therefore, they only have a few weeks to test it in the early access fleet.
Musk had previously mentioned that Tesla had been testing the new software internally for the last few weeks.
