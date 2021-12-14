EV sales in Delhi six times higher than national average: City govt

-
ALSO READ
Goa CM launches Electricity Mobility Promotion Policy to promote e-vehicles
TVS Motor to set up separate subsidiary for electric vehicles
Maruti Suzuki to launch electric vehicles only after 2025: Bhargava
Hero Electric reports retail sales of over 7,000 units in November
Musk's Tesla enters India in 2021, still remains in test mode
Electric vehicles accounted for nine per cent of the total vehicle sales in Delhi during September-November, six times higher than the national average, the city government said on Tuesday.
Delhi is emerging as the EV capital of India, it said in a statement.
The national capital is doing everything possible to reduce its contribution to pollution, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said.
"I'm glad Delhi is emerging as the EV capital of India with a 9% share of EVs. Delhi is doing everything possible to reduce its contribution to pollution," he tweeted.
Delhi's progressive electric vehicle policy has turned out to be a huge success, and sale of electric vehicle is rising fast, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said.
Electric vehicles accounted for nine per cent of the vehicles sold in the city, while the national average stands at 1.6 per cent, the statement said.
Sale of electric vehicles surpassed CNG and diesel vehicles in Delhi in the last quarter. The sale of CNG vehicles has fallen to seven per cent as EV sales rise, it said.
A total of 9,540 electric vehicles were sold in Delhi during September-November quarter. Of this, September saw sale of 2,873 EVs, while 3,275 EVs were sold in October and 3,392 in November, the statement said.
EVs have risen to the second position in sales figures after petrol vehicles, which took the first place at 82,626. At the same time, electric vehicles surpassed popular choices like diesel and CNG by a significant margin. A total of 7,820 CNG vehicles and 2,688 vehicles were sold in the quarter, it said.
In the hybrid category, 3,918 petrol+CNG vehicles were sold, while 1,429 petrol+other hybrid variants were sold, the statement said.
The Delhi government's EV Policy sets a target of 25 per cent EVs among the total vehicle registrations by 2024.
Delhi was first in the country to exempt road tax and registration fees for all EVs, it said.
The Delhi government and power discoms have facilitated the setting up of 201 charging stations with over 380 charging points across the city in the past two years - the highest for any city nationally. Another 600 public charging points are to be added by mid-2022, the statement added.
A subsidy of Rs 10,000 per kWh of battery capacity, maximum of up to Rs 1.5 lakh, was provided by the Delhi government for the first 1,000 four-wheeled electric vehicles sold.
For other electric vehicles, including two-wheelers, the subsidy amount is Rs 5,000 per kWh of battery capacity, with a maximum of up to Rs 30,000 per vehicle.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor