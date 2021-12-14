BMW electric all-wheel drive iX sold out on first day of launch in India

-
ALSO READ
Goa CM launches Electricity Mobility Promotion Policy to promote e-vehicles
VW labour boss wants faster electric car rollout at Wolfsburg: Report
MG Motor India to drive in electric vehicle at Rs 10-15 lakh by next fiscal
Mahesh Babu joins Ashok Leyland EV business, COO Nitin Seth resigns
Tata Motors achieves cumulative EV sales mark of 10,000 units
German luxury carmaker BMW on Tuesday said the first lot of its electric all-wheel drive model iX was completely sold out on the first day of launch itself.
BMW had introduced the model in India on Monday.
The electric sports activity vehicle (SAV) has been completely sold-out on the day of launch itself, the automaker said in a statement.
The first phase of bookings saw an overwhelming response by the customers online and at BMW India dealerships across the country, it added.
Deliveries will start by the beginning of April 2022, the company said.
BMW India will open the second phase of bookings in the first quarter of 2022, it added.
"We were confident that the first-ever BMW iX will be a sought-after product, but it has truly surpassed all expectations. With all units sold on the first day, we are now preparing to fulfill the demands of other customers who are waiting to own this exclusive electric BMW SAV," BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah said.
BMW had launched the car on December 13, 2021 as a completely-built-up unit (CBU) at an introductory price of Rs 1.15 crore (ex-showroom).
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor