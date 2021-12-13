BMW launches iX electric SUV in India, priced at Rs 1.16 cr

German luxury carmaker on Monday launched its technology flagship all-electric SUV iX in India at an introductory price of Rs 1.16 crore, the first of the three that it plans to drive in the country in the next 6 months.

The car will be imported to India as a completely built-up unit (CBU) and can be booked through dealerships across major metropolitan cities in the country as well as shop. in, BMW Group India said in a statement.

Deliveries will start by the beginning of April 2022, it added.

Commenting on the launch, BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah said, "Born Electric, the BMW iX imbibes the principles of sustainability throughout its lifecycle, right from production to usage to end-of-life, making comprehensive use of natural and recyclable materials. It is so much more than a car - it's a modern way of life..."



The iX is the first BMW without any numerals in its designation with 'iX' standing for the first BMW electric all-wheel-drive vehicle (SAV Sports Activity Vehicle), the company said.

It is powered by two electric motors for the front and rear axles and is capable of accelerating from 0-100 kmph in 6.1 seconds with an output of 326 hp.

As an introductory offer, the BMW iX will come with a complimentary smart BMW Wallbox charger. It can be integrated at home to enable safe and convenient charging up to 11kW. The 11kW AC charger can charge 100 per cent in about 7 hrs and add 100 kms range in 2.5 hrs, it added.

Through a 150 kW DC Charger, it can charge up to 80 per cent in 31 min and 95 km added range in 10 minutes, while with a 50 kW DC Charger, 80 per cent can be charged in 73 minutes with 100 km added range in 21 minutes.

The company said it will also install fast chargers at all touchpoints at the dealer network in 35 cities in India.

BMW said its iX comes with a standard two-year warranty for unlimited kilometers. The batteries are covered by a warranty valid for eight years or up to 1.6 lakh kilometers.

Last month, the company had announced that it would launch three in the next six months in India to accelerate its electric mobility journey in the country.

The iX will be followed by an all-electric MINI luxury hatchback in 3 months and the all-electric sedan BMW i4 in six months.

