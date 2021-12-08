Hero Electric reports retail sales of over 7,000 units in November

-
ALSO READ
Goa CM launches Electricity Mobility Promotion Policy to promote e-vehicles
TVS Motor to set up separate subsidiary for electric vehicles
Maruti Suzuki to launch electric vehicles only after 2025: Bhargava
Musk's Tesla enters India in 2021, still remains in test mode
EV maker Etrio expands footprint to Maha; sets up dealership in Mumbai
-
Hero Electric on Wednesday said it sold over 7,000 electric two-wheelers in the country last month.
The company said it had sold 1,169 units in the corresponding period last year.
"At Hero, we have been steering EV (electric vehicle) adoption in India and are witnessing stronger consumer confidence towards electric mobility solutions.
"The government initiatives and customer-friendly policies have continued to drive demand for the category, translating into positive sales momentum," Hero Electric CEO Sohinder Gill said in a statement.
Given the surge for EVs, the company is working to meet the rising demand and are hopeful to end the year on a high note, he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU