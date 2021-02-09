GM's China venture, PATEO files anti-monopoly complaint against Tencent

SHANGHAI/HONG KONG (Reuters) - Chinese smart vehicle supplier Shanghai PATEO said on Tuesday it and Co's local venture with SAIC Motor Corp have jointly submitted complaints against tech giant Tencent to China's market regulator.

PATEO said in a statement that Tencent abused its dominant messaging app's market position to restrict sales of its products which have functions controlled via WeChat.

Tencent, GM and SAIC's joint venture SAIC-GM-Wuling did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

