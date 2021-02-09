GM's China venture, PATEO files anti-monopoly complaint against Tencent

-
ALSO READ
China's Great Wall Motors hopeful of hearing soon from India on clearances
GM will repay $28 million to Ohio in tax incentives after closing plant
General Motors recalls 840K vehicles for seat belt, suspension problems
GM plans $2 billion investment to build electric vehicles in Tennessee
General Motors recalling nearly 69,000 Bolt EVs worldwide for fire risks
SHANGHAI/HONG KONG (Reuters) - Chinese smart vehicle supplier Shanghai PATEO said on Tuesday it and General Motors Co's local venture with SAIC Motor Corp have jointly submitted complaints against tech giant Tencent to China's market regulator.
PATEO said in a statement that Tencent abused its dominant messaging app's market position to restrict sales of its products which have functions controlled via WeChat.
Tencent, GM and SAIC's joint venture SAIC-GM-Wuling did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
(Reporting by Yilei Sun, Pei Li and Brenda Goh; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor