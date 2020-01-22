GM's Cruise unveils Origin, an electric car sans steering wheel, pedals

-
ALSO READ
Electric cars and the coming revolution
Hyundai Motor sales down nearly 10% to 50,135 units in December
Tata Motors plans to add 100 new passenger vehicle outlets by FY 20 end
Tata Motors to launch new EV in 2020 based on new technology for clean cars
Honda Cars India posts 36% domestic sales decline to 8,412 units in Dec
General Motors Co's self-driving car unit, Cruise, on Tuesday unveiled an electric vehicle with no steering wheel or pedals for use in its planned autonomous ride-sharing service, but did not say when it would go into production.
The vehicle, named "Cruise Origin", was developed with Honda Motor Co Ltd, which took a minority stake in Cruise in 2018 in an effort to catch up with rivals in developing a technology with enormous costs and risk and no market-ready products.
Cruise's Chief Executive Officer, Dan Ammann, said the boxy vehicle with sliding doors will be used for the company's own ride-hailing service.
Ammann did not say when the new service, which would compete with Lyft and Uber, would be launched. Cruise still needs a waiver from US regulators to operate vehicles without human controls.
The unit, which was valued at $19 billion(£14.56 billion) following a $1.15 billion round of investment in May, previously scrapped a plan of launching a robotaxi service by the end of 2019.
While carmakers across the world are racing to develop self-driving technology, it has yet to gain widespread consumer acceptance as recent accidents involving such vehicles raised doubts about its readiness for public roads.