Greaves Cotton unveils new 2-wheeler, 3-wheeler EVs at Auto Expo 2023

-
ALSO READ
Budget 2023: A look back at some major announcements in previous Budget
NTA JEE Main 2023 application process to start in November; check details
IPL 2023: Updated squad list of all teams after the mini-auction in Kochi
IPL 2023 Auction: Here's a look at which team retained, released whom
Hockey World Cup 2023: Teams, schedule, venues and everything one must know
Engineering company Greaves Cotton on Wednesday unveiled its range of electric two-wheeler and three-wheeler electric vehicles at the ongoing Auto Expo 2023.
The company at the event unveiled three two-wheelers under Ampere brand series -- Ampere Primus, Ampere NXG and a multi-utility scooter Ampere NXU which can be also used for deliveries.
In the commercial three-wheeler segment, the company unveiled an electric passenger vehicle Greaves ELP, cargo EV Greaves ELC and a futuristic cargo concept Greaves Aero Vision.
Greaves Electric Mobility Private Ltd, CEO and Executive Director, Sanjay Behl said Ampere Primus will be available during the ongoing quarter, while rest of the vehicles will be made available during the course of next financial year.
"Ampere Primus is now open for bookings across India. Rest of the vehicles will be launched in the next financial year," Behl said.
Greaves Cotton Executive Vice Chairman Nagesh Basavanhalli at the event shared the company's commitment to invest Rs 1,500 crore in the deployment of indigenous electric vehicle ecosystem in the country since its entry into the e-mobility business.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .