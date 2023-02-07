Hero MotoCorp Q3 net profit rises 3.6%, beats estimates on price hikes

-
ALSO READ
Pricing hurdle may hit Hero MotoCorp's entry into EV segment: Brokerages
Q2 results: Hero MotoCorp net profit falls 9% YoY to Rs 682 crore
GoPro launches Hero 11 Black, Creator Edition, Mini: Know price, features
Hero MotoCorp hikes 2-wheeler prices by up to Rs 1k to offset rising costs
Hero MotoCorp: Q1 disappoints, but there's hope of a better second half
India's Hero MotoCorp, the world's largest two-wheeler maker by sales, reported a bigger-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday, as price hikes offset a dip in demand. The company said its profit came in at Rs 711 crore ($85.96 million) for the three months ended Dec. 31, a year-on-year increase of 3.6%. Analysts, on an average, had expected a profit of Rs 660 crore, according to Refinitiv IBES data. The industry was hit by high raw material costs and supply chain disruptions since the onset of the pandemic, and to mitigate the inflationary squeeze, two-wheeler makers raised vehicle prices since last year, passing the cost burden to customers. Hero MotoCorp has hiked vehicle prices four times so far in the current fiscal year. Revenue from operations rose nearly 2% to Rs 8,031 crore on price hikes, even as sales in the quarter fell to 1.24 million units from 1.29 million units, a year ago. Analysts now expect Indian two-wheeler makers to book margin benefits in the coming quarters, as prices of commodities are easing off their highs. Hero MotoCorp's input costs in the quarter rose a modest 1.4%. The company has started recovering market shares and is expected to grow further, with new launches lined up over the next few quarters, especially in the premium segment, Chief Financial Officer Niranjan Gupta said in a statement. He added that the company expected the two-wheeler industry to log a double-digit revenue growth in the financial year 2024. Shares of the company settled 1.6% lower ahead of the results, while the Nifty auto index ended down 1%. Last month, rivals Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor reported better-than-expected profit aided by price increases.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .