Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India posts 395,037 unit domestic sales for Mar

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) on Thursday reported domestic sales of3,95,037 units in March this year.
The company had sold 245,716 units in the same month last year when sales were impacted by coronavirus-induced lockdown.
Exports stood at 16,000 last month, HMSI said in a statement.
The company said it closed FY21 with total sales of 4,073,182 two-wheelers, including domestic sales of 38,65,872 units and exports of 2,07,310 units.
HMSI Director (Sales and Marketing) Yadvinder Singh Guleria said, "FY2020-21 was a year of unprecedented uncertainties. Honda resiliently overcame challenges from lockdowns to unlocks.
