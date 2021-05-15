Hyundai extends free service, warranty period amid Covid-19 second wave

-
Hyundai Motor India on Saturday said it has extended warranty and free service timelines by two months for its customers who are unable to avail services due to lockdown conditions in their cities or states.
The initiative has been taken in line with the automaker's support to customers across the country during these challenging times, the company said in a statement.
"During these challenging times, the company has initiated multiple programs to expedite relief to people across the country by delivering lifesaving equipment. Also, we have announced the extension of warranty, extended warranty and free service to our customers by 2 months to ensure adequate support during these challenging time," Hyundai Motor India Director (Sales, Marketing & Service) Tarun Garg said.
The automaker would continue to stand by its customers and ensure seamless support through its 24X7 road side assistance program thereby ensuring help in case of any emergency, he added.
