Hyundai India confident of keeping SUV lead as competition heats up

aims to strengthen is leadership in India’s market by putting more features in its popular products as it woos millennials, said the firm about a segment where it commands 24 per cent share.

The Korean carmaker on Thursday introduced a facelift for Venue, its popular model in the compact segment, in India. competes with Tata Motors for the second spot in the domestic passenger vehicle industry, counting on its focus on new products.

Maruti Suzuki, the market leader in passenger vehicles, is looking for a bigger share in the segment with new launches this year. It launched an upgraded Celerio and refreshed the Baleno and XL6. Maruti will launch four new SUVs, platform upgrade (Alto) and mid-cycle refresh (Brezza).

Hyundai’s sister unit has made inroads in the SUV segment with the Sonnet and Seltos.

“In the past two years, there has not been any let-off in new model launches or on the up-gradation of models, so we have never let the foot off the accelerator and I believe, we will continue to bring in solutions for the customers," said Tarun Garg, Motor India Ltd (HMIL) Director-Sales, Marketing, Service.

"From the time we entered the country with Santro, we have always believed in raising the bar and bringing global technologies to India, whether it was the engines, ventilated seats and features, which were only seen in the high-end cars..it is because we believe that customers deserve such features," Garg said.

Hyundai’s India unit is a star performers for its global headquarters, driving on the leadership of the SUV segment. The company got half of its volumes from SUVs in 2022. It plans to launch a new version of premium SUV Tucson and an electric SUV adding to the portfolio of five: Venue, Creta, Alcazar, Tucson and Kona EV to further fortify its position.

In a segment where there has been more than 50 new launches in the last three years, Hyundai’s Creta has been the best seller this year with sales of 1,25,437 units.