Renault Samsung to suspend production at Korean plant due to chips shortage

-
ALSO READ
Deliveries of Renault Kiger Compact SUV start today, check details here
Renault Nissan Auto India and workers' union sign interim peace deal
TN notifies Renault Nissan industrial dispute arbitration
Tata Motors reports surprise loss of Rs 7,605 cr in Q4; revenue up 42%
Tata Motors Jamshedpur plant to undergo block closure from May 18-22
Renault Samsung Motors will temporarily suspend production at its plant in the southeastern port city of Busan due to shortages of chips for vehicles, the company said on Sunday.
The South Korean unit of Renault SA will close down its plant in Busan, 453 kms southeast of Seoul, on Monday for two days, it said.
It will be the first time that the Renault Samsung plant has been shut down due to chip shortages, though rivals Hyundai Motor, Kia and GM Korea have suspended or decreased their production this year, reports Yonhup news agency.
"The production suspension was attributable to the fallout of prolonged global chip shortages," a company official said.
In a bid not to hinder the strong sales of its XM3 SUVs in the European market, the labor and management are expected to speed up negotiations over a wage deal when the Busan plant resumes production Wednesday, industry sources said.
All XM3 SUVs sold across the world, except in Russia, are produced at the Busan plant.
According to data announced by Renault Group on Friday, about 20,000 units of the XM3 SUVs were sold in 28 European countries, including France, from March to June.
--IANS
na/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor