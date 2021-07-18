Tesla launches full self driving subscriptions at $199 a month

has officially launched its Full Self-Driving (FSD) subscription package for $199 per month.

Those who previously bought the Enhanced Autopilot package, the FDS feature would cost $99 a month.

To date, offered the Full Self-Driving package for a one-time payment of $10,000.

owners can cancel their monthly FSD subscription at any time, according to the website.

According to Electrek, the EV maker aims to deliver a true level 5 full self-driving system and people buying the package are betting on Tesla achieving that goal.

Lat week, Elon Musk-run company started releasing over-the-air software updates for its FSD Beta version 9.

The latest beta version is long delayed and was first promised in 2018.

Musk has also confirmed that Tesla will release a new user interface with its FSD v9 Beta software update.

The new FSD feature enables drivers to use several advanced driver-assist features via Autopilot mode on local, non-highway streets, reports The Verge.

Full Self-Driving capabilities include navigate on Autopilot, Auto Lane Change, Summon (moves your car in and out of a tight space using the mobile app or key).

Despite the Autopilot mode, Tesla has warned that drivers need to keep their eyes on the road and hands on the wheel at all times.

--IANS

na/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)