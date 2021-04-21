Hyundai Motor to phase out Kona EVs in domestic market amid recalls

-
ALSO READ
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter sets up separate biz vertical for exports
Honda makes global premiere of CB350RS bike; priced at Rs 1.96 lakh
Bajaj Auto launches Pulsar NS 125 motorcycle priced at Rs 93,690
Honda Motorcycle reports 29% surge in total sales in February
Royal Enfield aims to become a $5 billion global company: Report
Hyundai Motor has stopped the production of the Kona Electric for the domestic market in a move to phase out the model undergoing recalls over battery fires and shift its focus to Ioniq 5 EVs, company officials said on Wednesday.
The Kona EV is Hyundai's bestselling EV model launched in April 2018, but the compact SUV's image has been tainted by a series of battery fires, which prompted the automaker to recall over 75,680 units in February jointly with battery maker LG Energy Solution Ltd.
Hyundai will only sell Kona EVs in stock for the domestic market, while continuing to export them to overseas markets, company officials said.
"The production of Kona EVs has been halted since March in consideration of the domestic demand and to realign the assembly line for new EVs," a company spokesperson said. "(The company) will continue to export Kona EVs to overseas markets."
In October, Hyundai launched facelifted versions of the Kona for gasoline, hybrid and high-performance, except for the EV trim.
Hyundai sold over 10,000 units of Kona EVs in South Korea in 2018 and 2019, but sales dropped to about 8,000 units last year following a series of fires in its batteries and the automaker's mishandling of the recall programme, reports Yonhap news agency.
The automaker sold only 984 units in the domestic market in the first quarter, a 40 percent drop from a year earlier, while its overseas sales fell 17.9 percent on-year to 7,428 units, its financial reports showed.
The Kona EV faces retirement as Hyundai pins high hopes on its first all-electric Ioniq 5 crossover for its EV transition. The Ioniq 5 has received strong responses in the domestic market, drawing over 40,000 preorders so far, according to the company.
--IANS
na/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor