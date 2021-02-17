In pictures: Honda expands CB series, launches CB350RS; pricing, features

Global premiere of mid-sized motorcycle CB350RS
The CB350RS is the second new introduction of Honda's CB family of motorcycles, which is 'Made in India for the World' after the H'ness CB350 bike which was launched last October. "Last year, Indian riders got a chance to experience 'made in India' CB brand and elevate their pride of fun riding. Today, we are excited to add another chapter to the CB series," HMSI President & CEO Atsushi Ogata said.
Price, colour options and Availability
Expanding its mid-size motorcycle segment, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India on Tuesday launched the CB350RS priced at Rs 196,000 (ex-showroom pan India). The CB350RS will be available across the 'Big Wing' network, the company's retail outlet for premium bikes, from March although the bookings for the bike open from Tuesday. It comes in two colour options: Radiant Red Metallic and Black with Pearl Sports Yellow.
Specifications
According to the company, the new CB350RS is powered by a 350cc, air-cooled 4-stroke OHC single-cylinder engine, which produces max power of '15.5 kW@5500 rpm'. The advanced PGM-FI system using on-board sensors, constantly ensures optimum fuel delivery to the engine as per the riding conditions allowing efficient combustion and lesser emissions. It also has a digital-analogue meter that integrates details like torque control, ABS (anti-lock braking system), side stand indicator with engine inhibitor, gear position indicator and battery voltage.
'Enhancing fun biking culture'
"Exhibiting the true legacy of CB Brand, the CB350RS will add value for the Indian customer by providing contemporary style and superior stance, further enhancing the fun biking culture," HMSI President & CEO Atsushi Ogata said. When asked if the company planned to export the CB350RS, he said HMSI will discuss with the headquarter in Japan and find global markets which are interested in both the H'ness CB350 and CB350RS. However, he said HMSI's priority with the two bikes will be the Indian market.
Key features
Equipped with assist and slipper clutch that makes gear shifts smoother, gets a smaller 17-inch rear wheel with wide pattern tyres, scrambler-inspired tuck and roll seat design, skid plate underneath, 7-Y shaped alloy wheels.