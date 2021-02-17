JUST IN
You are here: Home » Automobile » News

BMW India launches SportX petrol variant of SUV X3 priced at Rs 56.5 lakh
Business Standard

In pictures: Honda expands CB series, launches CB350RS; pricing, features

Expanding its mid-size motorcycle segment, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India on Tuesday launched the CB350RS priced at Rs 196,000 (ex-showroom pan India)

Topics
Honda Motorcycles | Honda

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Global premiere of mid-sized motorcycle CB350RS

Global premiere of mid-sized motorcycle CB350RS
1 / 5
Photo: Hondabigwing.in

The CB350RS is the second new introduction of Honda's CB family of motorcycles, which is 'Made in India for the World' after the H'ness CB350 bike which was launched last October. "Last year, Indian riders got a chance to experience 'made in India' CB brand and elevate their pride of fun riding. Today, we are excited to add another chapter to the CB series," HMSI President & CEO Atsushi Ogata said.

Price, colour options and Availability

Price, colour options and Availability
2 / 5
 

Expanding its mid-size motorcycle segment, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India on Tuesday launched the CB350RS priced at Rs 196,000 (ex-showroom pan India). The CB350RS will be available across the 'Big Wing' network, the company's retail outlet for premium bikes, from March although the bookings for the bike open from Tuesday. It comes in two colour options: Radiant Red Metallic and Black with Pearl Sports Yellow.

Specifications

Specifications
3 / 5
 

According to the company, the new CB350RS is powered by a 350cc, air-cooled 4-stroke OHC single-cylinder engine, which produces max power of '15.5 kW@5500 rpm'. The advanced PGM-FI system using on-board sensors, constantly ensures optimum fuel delivery to the engine as per the riding conditions allowing efficient combustion and lesser emissions.  It also has a digital-analogue meter that integrates details like torque control, ABS (anti-lock braking system), side stand indicator with engine inhibitor, gear position indicator and battery voltage.

'Enhancing fun biking culture'

'Enhancing fun biking culture'
4 / 5
 

"Exhibiting the true legacy of CB Brand, the CB350RS will add value for the Indian customer by providing contemporary style and superior stance, further enhancing the fun biking culture," HMSI President & CEO Atsushi Ogata said. When asked if the company planned to export the CB350RS, he said HMSI will discuss with the headquarter in Japan and find global markets which are interested in both the H'ness CB350 and CB350RS. However, he said HMSI's priority with the two bikes will be the Indian market.

Key features

Key features
5 / 5
Photo: Hondabigwing.in

Equipped with assist and slipper clutch that makes gear shifts smoother, gets a smaller 17-inch rear wheel with wide pattern tyres, scrambler-inspired tuck and roll seat design, skid plate underneath, 7-Y shaped alloy wheels.


Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Wed, February 17 2021. 13:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY