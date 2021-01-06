In pictures: Toyota Kirloskar Motor launches new Fortuner in India

Toyota drives in new Fortuner in India
Automobile manufacturer Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Wednesday launched the new Fortuner. TKM Senior Vice President (Sales and Service) Naveen Soni said the key addition to the new Fortuner and Legender is connected technology that enables many features.The company anticipates great demand for the new offerings across all major Tier I, II and III markets in the country, Soni said.Fortuner currently commands over 50 per cent market share in the premium SUV segment in the country, he noted.
Priced between Rs 29.98 lakh and Rs 37.43 lakh
Accordingly, the starting price of petrol variant is set at Rs 29.98 lakh, while that of diesel starts at Rs 31.57 lakh ex-showroom (Same across the country except in Kerala). Since its launch in 2009, over 1.7 lakh units of Fortuner have been sold in India.
The Legender variant
The company has also introduced a high-end trim of the model, christened as Legender, with diesel-powered two-wheel-drive engine mated to an automatic transmission is priced at Rs 37.58 lakh (all prices ex-showroom).
New features
The Fortuner trims get new features like 11 speaker JBL Audio, seat ventilation system and a new infotainment system, with Android Auto/Apple Carplay connectivity. Besides, both Fortuner and Legender also come with connected features like geo-fencing, real-time tracking, last parked location, among others. The four-wheel-drive versions now come with lockable differential as an additional feature.
TKM said it has commenced the bookings of Fortuner as well as Legender
The new Fortuner comes with 2.8-litre diesel engine mated to a six-speed automatic and six-speed manual transmission and 2.7-litre petrol powertrain with six-speed automatic and five-speed manual transmission. As per the company, the Fortuner's automatic transmission variants provide a torque of 500 Nm and 204 PS of Power while manual transmission variants generate 204 PS of Power and 420 Nm torque.Besides, it said the 4X4 (AT and MT) variants further enhance their off-road credentials with a 'Lockable Differential' as an additional feature to ensure firm footing when navigating in extreme terrains. The manual two-wheel diesel trim is priced at Rs 32.48 lakh, while the automatic variant is tagged at Rs 34.84 lakh. Similarly, the manual four-wheel-drive version is priced at Rs 35.14 lakh and the automatic is tagged at Rs 37.43 lakh.Similarly, the manual petrol trim is priced at Rs 29.98 lakh and the automatic version is priced at Rs 31.57 lakh.