India's largest EV charging station opened at National Highway in Gurugram

India's largest electric vehicle (EV) charging station with a capacity of 100 charging points for 4 wheelers, was opened on Friday at Delhi-Jaipur National Highway in Gurugram.
Previously, India's largest EV charging station was situated in Navi Mumbai with 16 AC & 4 DC charging ports for EVs.
The new EV charging station has been developed by tech-piloting company Alektrify Private Limited.
"This station is now open with 96 chargers for technical inspection for various 'Certification Compliance' and 'Safety Standards' laid two week ago by Power Ministry, Govt of India and which also opened the doors for offering government land to government or public agencies and private entities for setting up charging stations on a revenue-sharing basis," the company said in a statement.
"This EV charging station will not only boost electric vehicles industry in the region, but will also act as a benchmark for large EV charging stations across the nation in future," it said.
During the inauguration programme, the representatives from the government agencies were given a guided tour of the facility and provided with information regarding various government standard compliances and industry best practices followed in the establishment and operations of the station.
During the ceremony Abhijeet Sinha, National Programme Director, Ease of Doing Business programme and Project Director of National Highway for Electric Vehicle in additional charge said, "India is on the verge of making investment in E-mobility charging infra setup highly competitive compared to fuel stations in terms of ease in licensing, commissioning, electrification, certification and to draw revenue equivalence with existing petrol pumps."
"Electric vehicle charging station of this size and magnitude is rare and will be instrumental for the industry to experience actual Ease of Doing Business in smooth 'Certification Compliance' and 'Safety Standards'. Electric vehicles are the future and this station is our prototyped preparation for that future," he said.
