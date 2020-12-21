Isuzu Motors India to increase prices of pick-up range from January

-
ALSO READ
Tata Motors floats VRS scheme to rein in fixed costs; its third in 4 years
Tata Motors group says will cut consolidated debt to zero in 3 years
Harley fails, Hyundai triumphs: India's auto market is unlike any other
Tax, high interest rates hurdles for growth of auto industry: Force Motors
Auto stocks in focus; M&M, Eicher Motors hit fresh 52-week highs
Utility vehicle maker Isuzu Motors India on Monday said it will hike prices of its pick-up range - D-MAX Regular Cab and D-MAX S-CAB - from January 1 to offset increasing input and distribution costs.
The increase is expected to be approximately Rs 10,000 from the current ex-showroom price, the company said in a statement.
Isuzu Motors India currently sells its D-MAX Regular Cab with prices starting from Rs 8.64 lakh and D-MAX S-CAB with starting price of Rs 10.62 lakh (ex-showroom Mumbai).
"The increase in price is due to the increasing input and distribution costs," the company said in the statement.
German luxury carmaker BMW too on Monday said it will increase prices of its entire model range in India by up to 2 per cent from next month. Rival Audi has already announced a price increase of up to 2 per cent across its entire model range, effective from January 1.
Other automobile makers, including Maruti Suzuki India, Renault India, Honda Cars, Mahindra & Mahindra and Ford India have also planned to increase prices from next month.
Two-wheeler major Hero MotoCorp has also announced that it will increase the price of its vehicles by up to Rs 1,500 from January 1 to offset the impact of rising input costs.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor