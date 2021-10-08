Jeep India records over-two fold increase in September dispatches

-
Automaker Jeep India on Friday said its sales surged over two-fold in September as compared to the same month last year.
The company, a part of auto major Stellantis, sold 1,377 units last month against 565 units in September 2020.
The SUV brand's wholesales till September this year was up by 161 per cent over the same period last year.
Brand Jeep is on an exciting growth trajectory. Our sales have gathered great momentum, delivering year-on-year growth of 144 per cent in September 2021," Jeep India Head Nipun Mahajan said in a statement.
The new Jeep Compass launched earlier this year has been accepted well by Indian customers, he added.
"Our network partners have put impressive efforts to ensure the good sales and customer satisfaction post-sale, especially during the lockdown. Our second-quarter performance, this year, has been especially good and we are striving to continue this momentum for the rest of the year," Mahajan noted.
Jeep sold 8,713 units in the January-September period this year as against 3,344 units in the year-ago period.
