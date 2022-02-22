Kia India crosses 500,000 dispatch mark from Anantapur plant in Andhra

-
Automaker Kia India on Tuesday said it has crossed five lakh units in terms of dispatch across domestic and export markets from its Anantapur plant in Andhra Pradesh.
With this, the company has also surpassed the four lakh sales milestone in the country and has already exported over one lakh cars to more than 91 countries, since it started shipping Seltos in September 2019, the company said in a statement.
Kia India also became the leading exporter of utility vehicles in the country, with a market share of over 25 per cent in 2021, it added.
"Half-a-million is a big number and we are proud to have attained this milestone in less than 2.5 years. Ever since our inception in India, we have focused on providing great value to our customers through our ground-breaking products and services. Today, Kia is a part of 4 lakh Indian families and we are extremely grateful for the affection bestowed upon us by our esteemed customers," Kia India Managing Director and CEO Tae-Jin Park noted.
Now, with the Carens already launched, the automaker is confident of achieving its next milestones at a much faster pace, creating new benchmarks that will chart the course of growth journey in the country, he added.
Kia India recently launched its fourth product for the Indian market, the three row Carens.
Launched on February 15, the Carens has already received a tremendous response from the Indian customers, it said.
