Kia India launches new versions of Seltos, Sonet: Check details here

Automaker Kia India on Friday launched the refreshed versions of its two popular products, Seltos and Sonet, with prices starting at Rs 10.19 lakh and Rs 7.15 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India), respectively.
The company said the refreshed versions come with multiple updates and additional features, such as 4 airbags as standard across all lower variants by adding side airbags as part of its enhanced focus on safety.
"In addition, many existing features from higher variants are now being extended to lower variants," Kia India said in a statement.
The vehicles are equipped with a completely revamped Kia Connect app to offer advanced connectivity, it said, adding the company has also introduced the Intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT) technology paired with a diesel engine on the refreshed Kia Seltos.
Commenting on the launch, Kia India Chief Sales Officer Myung-sik Sohn said, "Our focus on the safety of the occupants is reflected in the refreshed Seltos and Sonet, with 4 airbags standard across all lower variants. Additionally, various convenience and styling changes have also been incorporated to recreate newer benchmarks in their respective segments".
He said until now, Kia India has sold almost 2.67 lakh units of Seltos and nearly 1.25 lakh units of Sonet in the Indian market.
The refreshed Kia Seltos has been updated with 13 new enhancements, while the Sonet has been updated with 9 additional features.
