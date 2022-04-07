Suzuki Motorcycle drives in all new V-Strom SX tagged at Rs 2.11 lakh

-
ALSO READ
Japan's Suzuki to invest $1.4 billion for EVs, batteries at India factory
Suzuki Motorcycle reports 8% growth in January sales at 70,092 units
PV exports from India rise 46% in April-Dec; Maruti Suzuki leads segment
Suzuki to invest Rs 10,445 cr for manufacturing EV, batteries in Gujarat
Honda Motorcycle all set to foray into electric vehicle segment next fiscal
Suzuki Motorcycle India on Thursday said it has launched a 250cc sports adventure tourer V-Strom SX in the India market priced at Rs 2.11 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
The introduction marks the company's foray into the 250cc sports adventure tourer segment.
The bike is best suited for daily commute, long highway rides, and exploring rough terrains, Suzuki Motorcycle India said in a statement.
The V-Strom SX comes with a 249cc engine and can handle a wide variety of situations, from riding in town to high-speed cruising, it added.
"The all-new V-Strom SX has been manufactured to cater to the needs of the riders who like a versatile sports adventure tourer. V-Strom SX will be perfectly suitable for the city and highway riding as well as to explore various kinds of adventure terrains on a motorcycle," Suzuki Motorcycle India Managing Director Satoshi Uchida noted.
Today, motorcycles have evolved as an extension of its owner's personality and riders look at their motorcycle as a partner rather than just a vehicle to commute, he added.
"We are confident that with its all-round capabilities, V-Strom SX will perfectly blend with the latent demands of the Indian riders," Uchida stated.
The V-Strom SX will be available at all Suzuki Premium dealerships across India.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor