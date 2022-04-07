Suzuki Motorcycle drives in all new V-Strom SX tagged at Rs 2.11 lakh

on Thursday said it has launched a 250cc sports adventure tourer V-Strom SX in the India market priced at Rs 2.11 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The introduction marks the company's foray into the 250cc sports adventure tourer segment.

The bike is best suited for daily commute, long highway rides, and exploring rough terrains, said in a statement.

The V-Strom SX comes with a 249cc engine and can handle a wide variety of situations, from riding in town to high-speed cruising, it added.

"The all-new V-Strom SX has been manufactured to cater to the needs of the riders who like a versatile sports adventure tourer. V-Strom SX will be perfectly suitable for the city and highway riding as well as to explore various kinds of adventure terrains on a motorcycle," Managing Director Satoshi Uchida noted.

Today, motorcycles have evolved as an extension of its owner's personality and riders look at their motorcycle as a partner rather than just a vehicle to commute, he added.

"We are confident that with its all-round capabilities, V-Strom SX will perfectly blend with the latent demands of the Indian riders," Uchida stated.

The V-Strom SX will be available at all Suzuki Premium dealerships across India.

