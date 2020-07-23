Kia Motors India to launch Sonet compact SUV during festive season

India on Thursday said its upcoming model Sonet, to be launched during the festive season this year, will inject new dynamism in the compact segment in the country.

The company, which is going to unveil the sub-four meter globally on August 7, has released the first official rendering of the new production-ready Sonet.

The model, which is slated for launch during the upcoming festive season, aims to set new design benchmarks and inject a new dynamism in the compact segment, India said in a statement.

"With the new Kia Sonet, we had the ambition to give this compact SUV a strong and muscular character found only in much larger vehicles. With this in mind, we have designed what we believe is a great SUV with a uniquely sporty attitude," Corporation Senior Vice President and Head of Kia Design Center Karim Habib said.

As a whole, the automaker believes the new model, with its design and connected features, would appeal to customers in the country, he added.

Kia Motors currently sells two models -- Seltos and Carnival, in the country.

