Mahindra Thar clocks cumulative bookings of 75k units in one year of launch

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Monday said its SUV Thar has crossed 75,000 cumulative bookings mark in one year of its launch in the country.
The all-new Thar continued its relentless march to automotive folklore and clocked 75,000 bookings just a year after its launch on Mahindra Group's 75th Anniversary on October 2, 2020, the automaker said in a statement.
It has breached the traditional boundaries set by off-roaders and invaded into the dreams of metro-based young, urban buyers who are looking for an authentic yet sophisticated SUV experience, it added.
The company noted that 40 per cent of the bookings of the model have come from millennials.
"Another interesting fact is that almost 50 per cent of the bookings are for the automatic variant and 25 per cent of the total bookings are for the petrol variant," it added.
The new Thar comes with both petrol and diesel powertrains mated with manual and automatic transmissions.
The last generation of the model used to come with diesel engine and manual transmission only.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor