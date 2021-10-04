Mahindra Thar clocks cumulative bookings of 75k units in one year of launch

& (M&M) on Monday said its SUV Thar has crossed 75,000 cumulative bookings mark in one year of its launch in the country.

The all-new Thar continued its relentless march to automotive folklore and clocked 75,000 bookings just a year after its launch on Group's 75th Anniversary on October 2, 2020, the automaker said in a statement.

It has breached the traditional boundaries set by off-roaders and invaded into the dreams of metro-based young, urban buyers who are looking for an authentic yet sophisticated SUV experience, it added.

The company noted that 40 per cent of the bookings of the model have come from millennials.

"Another interesting fact is that almost 50 per cent of the bookings are for the automatic variant and 25 per cent of the total bookings are for the petrol variant," it added.

The new Thar comes with both petrol and diesel powertrains mated with manual and automatic transmissions.

The last generation of the model used to come with diesel engine and manual transmission only.

