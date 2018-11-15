Mahindra to invest Rs 5 bn on electronic vehicle research, drivetrain plant

The Mahindra Group will invest Rs 5 billion to set up a global R&D centre for (EV) in Bengaluru and an electric drivetrain plant at Chakan in Maharashtra.

The company’s cumulative investments in electric mobility will reach Rs 10 billion by 2020, said Pawan Goenka, Managing Director of Mahindra and Mahindra, at the launch of an electric three-wheeler called Treo in Bengaluru on Thursday.

The company has invested Rs 3 billion in expanding its manufacturing plant in Bengaluru to produce 1,000 Treo units of the Treo monthly. This includes the development cost for the company’s first electric three-wheeler powered by lithium ion batteries.

Mahindra Electric’s unit in Bengaluru will continue to manufacture low-voltage electric drivetrains—a group of components that deliver power to the driving wheels--which go into the Treo and electric cars E2O and e-Verito. Drivetrains of higher capacity will be manufactured at the company’s Chakan plant, which will become operational in 2020.

The plant for more powerful electric drivetrains will be ready in time for rollout of Mahindra’s higher-capacity EVs, including the S201, which is scheduled to be launched in mid-2020.

“For vehicles we will be manufacturing them at the vehicle plants so there’s no capacity constraint. The only constraint will be how many powertrains we can manufacture. As we said, this unit can produce 2,000 powertrains a month and the new unit can do around 3,000 units a month, so totally we can manufacture around 5,000-6,000 powertrains a month by 2020,” said Goenka.

Goenka said the plants’ utilisation will depend on the demand for EVs in the country. He refrained from sharing EV sales expectations citing the fact that he’s been wrong in making predictions.

For the R&D centre in Bengaluru, Mahindra Electric has been alloted 14 acres of land in Devanahalli, north of Bengaluru. The company will invest Rs 4 billion in the centre over the next three to five years, largely to develop electric drivetrains for Indian applications.

Mahindra, through its Italian subsidiary Pininfarina, is working on a Euro 2 million electric hypercar in partnership with Croatian firm Rimac. The company says it will build 100 such cars, which will rival the fastest and most powerful internal combustion engine-powered road cars, for the global market but will not launch it in India.

The company also has plans to produce two more high-end electric cars, costing between Euro 150,000 and 250,000 for global markets, the development of which will be done by Pininfarina. Goenka added that development of these high-end electric vehicles will not be done out of India and neither are there any plans for them to be sold in the country.