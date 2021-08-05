Maruti reports 58% increase in July production at 1,70,719 units

-
The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on Thursday said its total production in July increased by 58 per cent on a yearly basis to 1,70,719 units.
The company had produced a total of 1,07,687 units in the year-ago period, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a regulatory filing.
"While the number of vehicles manufactured in July 2021 is higher than that of July 2020, a comparison is not meaningful because sales in July last year had a much lower base due to pandemic related disruptions," the auto major noted.
The number of vehicles manufactured in July this year remained on the lower side as compared to July 2018, it added.
Passenger vehicle production stood at 1,67,825 units last month, as against 1,05,345 units in July 2020.
Production of mini cars comprising Alto and S-Presso models stood at 24,899 units last month as against 20,638 units a year ago.
Similarly, manufacturing of compact cars, comprising WagonR, Celerio, Ignis, Swift, Baleno and Dzire, rose to 90,604 units from 55,390 units earlier, MSI said.
Production of utility vehicles -- Gypsy, Ertiga, S-Cross, Vitara Brezza and XL6 -- increased to 40,094 units last month from 19,130 units in the corresponding month of 2020.
MSI said production of its light commercial vehicle Super Carry stood at 2,894 units as against 2,342 units in the year-ago month.
