Tata Motors drives in Tiago NRG with price starting at Rs 6.57 lakh

Tata Motors on Wednesday said it has expanded the Tiago range with the launch of a new sporty trim, Tiago NRG, with price starting at Rs 6.57 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).
The new sporty version of the hatchback comes with high ground clearance, bigger tyres, body cladding and roof rails to give it a SUV look.
The Tiago NRG is powered by 1.2 litre petrol powertrain (86 PS power) which comes mated to five speed manual and AMT (automated manual transmission) transmission. The model has a four star safety rating by Global NCAP.
"Truly energetic just like its name, the NRG fits well with the growing trend of bringing to market more SUV like vehicles. It is not only strong on the exterior but is feature-loaded & stylish in the interior, and is an absolute pleasure to drive with enhanced abilities to take over rough terrains," Tata Motors Vice-President (Sales, Marketing & Customer Care) Rajan Amba noted.
Crowning the Tiago range, the NRG will continue to help the company increase its brand presence, he added.
"We are confident that our customers will appreciate the new Tiago NRG as much as its predecessor," Amba said.
The Tiago NRG comes with 181 mm of ground clearance, 15 inch wheels and retuned suspension enabling it to glide over broken surfaces. Other features include push button start, rear parking camera, autofold ORVM, black interiors, ABS with EBD and defogger with rear wiper.
Amba noted that the model has been developed after taking feedback from the customers.
Hatchbacks currently contribute 43 per cent to the overall passenger vehicle sales in the country. For Tata Motors, such models currently contribute around 46 per cent of its overall sales.
The auto major till date has sold around 3.5 lakh units of Tiago in the domestic market.
