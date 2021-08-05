Medium, heavy passenger EVs increase from 124 in 2018 to 1,356: Gadkari

-
The number of electric vehicles operational in the medium and heavy passenger vehicle category has increased from 124 in 2018 to 1,356 as on date, Parliament was informed on Thursday.
In a written reply to a query in the Lok Sabha, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said the number of electric vehicles registered for transport of cargo has increased from 6,246 in 2018 to 27,645 as on date, according to Vahan 4 records.
Gadkari said under the Phase-I of Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles in India (FAME India) scheme, 425 electric buses were supported.
Further, the Ministry of Heavy Industries has sanctioned 6,265 electric buses to 65 cities/ state transport undertaking/ state government entities for intra-city and inter-city operations.
Out of these 6,265 electric buses, supply orders for 3,118 electric buses have been issued by the selected entities, he said.
Replying to a separate question, Gadkari said the Advanced Traffic Management System (ATMS) is being implemented on Delhi-Vadodara Expressway, Eastern Peripheral Expressway, Delhi-Meerut Expressway, other expressways and access-controlled highways in the country.
It is also proposed to be provided on Delhi-Agra National Highway for which bids are being invited, he added.
Replying to another question, the minister pointed out that provision for incident management services (rescue ambulance, patrol vehicle and tow away crane) on national highways (NHs) stretches entrusted to states/ Union territories (UTs) has been made in all new development projects.
