Maruti Suzuki Brezza crosses cumulative sales of 600,000 units in 5 yrs

The country's largest carmaker (MSI) on Thursday said its compact SUV Vitara has crossed 6 lakh units cumulative sales mark since making its debut in the market five years ago.

The auto major had introduced the model in March 2016.

"The country's best-selling compact SUV has further strengthened its position as the market leader with the sales of six lakh units. This is a testimony of our customers' elevated support and love for the brand, especially in a segment which is traditionally diesel driven," MSI Executive Director (Marketing & Sales) Shashank Srivastava said in a statement.

The model comes with a 1.5 litre petrol engine mated with five-speed manual and four-speed automatic transmissions.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)