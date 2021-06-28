Maruti Suzuki expands subscription services to four more cities

-
Auto major Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) has announced the expansion of 'Subscription' services to four new cities -- Jaipur, Indore, Mangalore and Mysore.
With the latest additions, Maruti Suzuki's Subscribe services is now available in 19 cities.
The company has launched a marketplace model for 'Maruti Suzuki Subscribe' that will serve as a unified platform to offer customised car subscription products through multiple partners at competitive rates.
"In its newest form, the 'Maruti Suzuki Subscribe' platform will offer tailor-made products to its customers through three subscription partners namely Orix Auto Infrastructure Services Ltd (Orix), ALD Automotive India (ALD Automotive), and Myles Automotive Technologies Pvt Ltd (Myles)," it said.
Besides, it provides the customers an added option of choosing between white or black registration plates.
According to Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing and Sales), Maruti Suzuki India, "Car subscription is a new and upcoming concept for the Indian market. We are regularly upgrading our Subscribe programme with learnings and feedback from customers. The marketplace model will offer more power to customers to select from a bouquet of options, as per their requirements.
"This will lead to competitive price offerings coupled with transparency of the process. With an addition of four new cities in our network, we look forward to serving more customers."
Launched in July 2020, Maruti Suzuki Subscribe is a plan which enables customers to own a car without buying the vehicle.
It allows the customer to opt from a range of MSIL vehicles for multiple tenure options for an all-inclusive fixed monthly charge.
Once the tenure is over, the customer has an option to switch over to a new car or avail the option of purchasing the subscribed car. The service also offers the customers the option of foreclosing the subscription at any point in time.
At present, the offer provides customers to select from a range of cars including WagonR, Swift, Dzire, Vitara Brezza, Ertiga from Maruti Suzuki ARENA and Ignis, Baleno, Ciaz, S-Cross and XL6 from NEXA.
--IANS
rv/sn/arm
