Maruti Suzuki India to hike prices from Jan 18 to tackle higher costs

-
ALSO READ
Maruti Suzuki's production rises 34% at 1,55,127 units in December
Commodity inflation for auto sector to be offset by price hikes
Passenger vehicle sales increase 13.6% in December, says SIAM
Automaker forced to airlift raw material as container shortage bites
Fiat Chrysler India unveils updated version of SUV Jeep Compass
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd will raise prices for some car models from Jan. 18 due to a rise in some input costs, the automaker said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor