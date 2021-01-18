JUST IN
Maruti Suzuki India to hike prices from Jan 18 to tackle higher costs

The firm will raise prices for some car models due to a rise in some input costs

Reuters  |  BENGALURU 

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd will raise prices for some car models from Jan. 18 due to a rise in some input costs, the automaker said.

First Published: Mon, January 18 2021. 19:07 IST

