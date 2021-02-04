Maruti Suzuki pre-owned car unit True Value crosses 400,000 unit sales

-
ALSO READ
Commodity inflation for auto sector to be offset by price hikes
About two-thirds of auto loan needs met by private, foreign lenders: Report
Fiat Chrysler India unveils updated version of SUV Jeep Compass
Automaker forced to airlift raw material as container shortage bites
Passenger vehicle sales increase 13.6% in December, says SIAM
The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Thursday said its pre-owned car unit True Value has crossed 40 lakh sales milestone.
True Value celebrates the sales of 4 million pre-owned cars from a network of independent outlets across the country, MSI said in a statement
In line with market trends, the automaker had upgraded its True Value outlets in 2017, offering a seamless amalgamation of online to offline car buying experience.
"The pre-owned car market in India is highly unorganised and there are very few players providing safe, reliable and transparent buying and selling experience to buyers.
"True Value was set up to overcome these issues and ensure that buyers of the pre-owned car get the same experience as new car buyers," MSI Executive Director (Marketing & Sales) Shashank Srivastava said.
The outlets are digitally integrated through website and app so that customers can access details of all the cars available at True Value outlets from the comfort of their home, he added.
"The record of over 4 million True Value pre-owned car sales stands testament to our customers' persistent support and love for the brand," Srivastava noted.
Since foraying into the country's pre-owned car market in 2001, True Value has expanded its pan-India reach with a wide network of over 550 outlets spread across 268 cities.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor