Mahindra introduces XUV300 with new petrol automatic transmission

Automaker & (M&M) on Tuesday said it has launched compact SUV XUV 300 with automatic transmission.

The company has introduced Petrol AutoSHIFT, its auto transmission technology, on the top variant of the model, the Mumbai-based automaker said in a statement.

The trim will also come equipped with the all-new BlueSense Plus connected technology, it added.

M&M further said the electric sunroof on the model will now be offered from mid variant onwards on both manual and automatic versions.

"Today, we launch our innovative auto transmission AutoSHIFT on petrol, which uses advanced technology to offer an effortless drive in city drive as well as on the highways.

"We also introduce today the BlueSense Plus, our connected SUV technology with 40 plus features, that will seamlessly integrate the XUV300 into the always-connected world of today's consumer," M&M Automotive Division CEO Veejay Nakra said.

Bookings for the all-new petrol AutoSHIFT are now open and deliveries will begin from mid-February onwards, the automaker noted.

