Maruti Suzuki raises prices of Swift, CNG models as input costs bite

Automobile major India on Monday announced a price change for hatchback Swift and all CNG variants owing to increase in various input costs.

The increase in ex-showroom prices (Delhi) is up to Rs 15,000.

"The new prices are effective from today i.e. 12th July, 2021."

"The price increase in other models is planned shortly and shall be intimated accordingly," a company statement said.

