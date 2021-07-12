JUST IN
You are here: Home » Automobile » News

Elon Musk under fire again: CEO to testify over Tesla acquisition
Business Standard

Maruti Suzuki raises prices of Swift, CNG models as input costs bite

Automobile major Maruti Suzuki India on Monday announced a price change for hatchback Swift and all CNG variants owing to increase in various input costs

Topics
Maruti Suzuki | automobile industry | Auto sector

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Maruti Suzuki
Photo: Bloomberg

Automobile major Maruti Suzuki India on Monday announced a price change for hatchback Swift and all CNG variants owing to increase in various input costs.

The increase in ex-showroom prices (Delhi) is up to Rs 15,000.

"The new prices are effective from today i.e. 12th July, 2021."

"The price increase in other models is planned shortly and shall be intimated accordingly," a company statement said.

--IANS

rv/sn/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Mon, July 12 2021. 16:46 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY