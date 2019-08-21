In pics: Maruti launches multi-purpose vehicle XL6 starting at Rs 9.7 lakh

All New Maruti Suzuki XL6 on display during its launch in New Delhi
The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday launched an all-new six-seater multi-purpose vehicle XL6 priced between Rs 9.79 lakh and Rs 11.46 (ex-showroom). Based on Ertiga, the car is available in two variants-- Zeta and Alpha-- and features two individual chairs in the front as well as the middle row.
The car also features automatic climate control, rear AC vents, automatic headlamps and wipers, LED DRLs
The top-spec XL6 Alpha variant comes feature-packed with Maruti’s new SmartPlay Studio infotainment unit, that compromises a 7.0-inch touchscreen display that supports both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
Powered by the same 1.5-litre petrol engine available in Ciaz and the standard Ertiga