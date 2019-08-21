In pics: Maruti launches multi-purpose vehicle XL6 starting at Rs 9.7 lakh

All New XL6 on display during its launch in New Delhi

The country's largest carmaker India on Wednesday launched an all-new six-seater multi-purpose vehicle XL6 priced between Rs 9.79 lakh and Rs 11.46 (ex-showroom). Based on Ertiga, the car is available in two variants-- Zeta and Alpha-- and features two individual chairs in the front as well as the middle row.



The car also features automatic climate control, rear AC vents, automatic headlamps and wipers, LED DRLs

MD & CEO, Kenichi Ayukawa, and MSI Executive Director marketing and sales, Shashank Srivastava, during the launch of new Maruti Suzuki XL6

The top-spec XL6 Alpha variant comes feature-packed with Maruti’s new SmartPlay Studio infotainment unit, that compromises a 7.0-inch touchscreen display that supports both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.



Powered by the same 1.5-litre petrol engine available in Ciaz and the standard Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki MD & CEO, Kenichi Ayukawa, during the launch of new Maruti Suzuki XL6, in New Delhi