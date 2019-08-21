JUST IN
Maruti Suzuki launches new XL6 multipurpose vehicle at Rs 9.79 lakh
Business Standard

In pics: Maruti launches multi-purpose vehicle XL6 starting at Rs 9.7 lakh

The new model is powered by a 1.5 litre petrol engine coupled to a progressive smart hybrid system that features a lithium-ion battery

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

All New Maruti Suzuki XL6 on display during its launch in New Delhi

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday launched an all-new six-seater multi-purpose vehicle XL6 priced between Rs 9.79 lakh and Rs 11.46 (ex-showroom). Based on Ertiga, the car is available in two variants-- Zeta and Alpha-- and features two individual chairs in the front as well as the middle row.


The car also features automatic climate control, rear AC vents, automatic headlamps and wipers, LED DRLs

Maruti Suzuki MD & CEO, Kenichi Ayukawa, and MSI Executive Director marketing and sales, Shashank Srivastava, during the launch of new Maruti Suzuki XL6

The top-spec XL6 Alpha variant comes feature-packed with Maruti’s new SmartPlay Studio infotainment unit, that compromises a 7.0-inch touchscreen display that supports both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
 

 

Powered by the same 1.5-litre petrol engine available in Ciaz and the standard Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki MD & CEO, Kenichi Ayukawa, during the launch of new Maruti Suzuki XL6, in New Delhi

 

XL6 is the seventh model from Maruti Suzuki's stable to be compliant with the BS-VI norms. Based on Suzuki's fifth generation Heartect platform, the XL6 is compliant with all Indian safety regulations like frontal offset impact, side impact and pedestrian protection.

 


First Published: Wed, August 21 2019. 18:15 IST

