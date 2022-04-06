Maruti to recall 19,791 Eeco units to rectify marking of wheel rim size

-
ALSO READ
Japan's Suzuki to invest $1.4 billion for EVs, batteries at India factory
Maruti Suzuki to hike vehicle prices this month amid rise in input costs
Maruti Suzuki's exports hit record high of 238,376 units in FY22
Maruti Suzuki to hike vehicle prices from Jan, cites rise in input costs
Maruti Suzuki names Hisashi Takeuchi as new Managing Director and CEO
Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Wednesday said it is recalling 19,731 units of its Eeco van to rectify incorrect marking of wheel rim size.
In a routine inspection, the country's largest carmaker found that in some units of Eeco, manufactured between July 19, 2021 and October 5, 2021, the wheel rim size was incorrectly marked, the company said in a regulatory filing.
The recall is being undertaken to inspect and rectify incorrect marking of wheel rim size, if any, on the wheel in some of these vehicles, it added.
"This issue has no implication on performance, safety or environment," the automaker stated.
Affected vehicle owners will be receiving communication from Maruti Suzuki authorised workshops for vehicle inspection and necessary rectification, if wheel rim size marking is found incorrect, the company said.
Customers can also visit the company website and fill in their vehicle chassis number to check if their vehicle needs any attention in this regard, it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor