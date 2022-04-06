Tata Motors showcases electric SUV concept; market launch within two years

-
ALSO READ
What are fuel-cell electric vehicles and how are they different from EVs?
Hyundai lines up Rs 4,000 cr investment to drive in 6 EVs in India by 2028
Electric vehicles sales in India to touch 1 million units this year: SMEV
Ola Electric to have 4,000 EV charging points in 2022: CEO Bhavish Aggarwal
TPG to invest $1 billion in Tata Motors' electric vehicle subsidiary
Homegrown auto major Tata Motors is set to drive in a new electric SUV - Concept CURVV, with enhanced driving range and technology, within the next two years.
The Mumbai-based auto major, which on Wednesday showcased the electric SUV concept, aims to cater to the consumers who seek individuality and design differentiation, with the new product.
The auto major plans to introduce the electric version of the coupe-style SUV first, and then follow it up with internal combustion engine trims.
In an interaction with PTI, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Managing Director Shailesh Chandra noted that the SUV segment is rapidly splitting up into various sub-segments with a clear demand for differentiated products.
"It is also becoming clear that SUV customers have an enhanced appetite for design differentiation. What we are showcasing today is a coupe body style complete with SUV characteristics," he stated.
He further said that our focus here has been to enable customers with a product option that is the perfect amalgamation of modern functionality and design. With a robust SUV DNA at its core, and a plethora of new-age materials, features and interfaces, the company is confident that this coupe concept will redefine mainstream SUV design.
Chandra, who also heads the company's EV business, noted that the company has adopted a three-step approach to introduce progressively advanced electric products to the customers.
"So we have generation 1 products which we have been launching based on ziptron architecture, leveraging successful ICE vehicle platforms ..these are mainly focussed to overcome the barriers to EV adoption," he noted.
With the 'Concept CURVV' SUV, the auto major is now moving to the generation 2 architecture, which will further enhance the adoption of EVs in India by overcoming the current barriers.
"In generation 1 models, we had promised and delivered a certified range in excess of 250 kms. In generation 2 products, we are looking at a driving range of 400-500 kms with fast charging option," Chandra added.
The product would also have technologically advanced features, including connected features for seamless connection with the outside world.
"Therefore, we are strengthening the key pillars of range, performance and technology while retaining safety and reliability. With this SUV concept, we are taking the next big leap to make electric vehicles more aspirational," Chandra said.
Tata Motors, which reported 353 per cent growth in its EV sales last fiscal compared to 2020-21, noted that the generation 2 EV architecture will be advanced, flexible and capable of offering multi-powertrain options.
"The Concept CURVV, in its production version, will provide customers with unprecedented versatility of use... It will be a suitable fit for the fast-paced life of urban dwellers who appreciate and expect shorter charge time, interactive and intuitive interfaces, quicker response, and feature comfort not only in their everyday lives but also from their cars," it noted.
The company currently sells three electric models -- Nexon EV, Tigor EV and Xpres-T EV -- in the domestic market.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor