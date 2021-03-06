Farmers' protest enters 100th day; Western Peripheral Expressway blocked

The farmers have blocked Western Peripheral Expressway in Kundli, Sonipat following their announcement of blocking the Expressway on Saturday for five hours from 11 am-4 pm.

The 136-km-long Western Peripheral Expressway, also known as Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway is facing a five-hour blockade, called by farmers to mark the 100th day of their protest against farm laws.

Farmers marched on the expressway while carrying farmer unions' flags in their hands. Few farmers were also seen on tractors. They were also raising slogans against the government. The farmers' protest against the Central government's three farm laws has entered its 100th day on Saturday. The protesting farmer unions have decided to observe March 6 as 'Black Day'.

Heavy deployment of police has been ensured in Haryana's Palwal to avoid any unusual incident.

"We are fully prepared to avert any unprecedented situation. We have deployed enough police force. Nobody is allowed to break the law. If anybody does so, they will face the law," Vijaypal, Deputy SP, Palwal told ANI.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), which is leading the protests, had on Friday requested the common people to wave black flags at homes and offices to support the movement and protest against the government.

On February 25, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar reiterated that the central government is ready to talk to protesting farmers at any time.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

