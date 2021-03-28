NHAI suspends key personnel of L&T, AECOM after Dwarka Expressway mishap

-
ALSO READ
NHAI committee to probe Dwarka Expressway flyover collapse
User fee collection through FASTag crosses Rs 80 cr per day: NHAI
Dilip Buildcon JV lowest bidder for expressway stretch in Rajasthan
NHAI updates FASTag application to provide balance status to users
Delhi, Mumbai Expressway to be ready by 2022, says Nitin Gadkari
-
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Sunday said it has suspended key personnel of developer Larsen & Toubro and supervision consultant AECOM after a portion of an under-construction elevated road on Dwarka expressway collapsed this morning.
It said the personnel were suspended pending the outcome of investigation by an expert committee being constituted to probe the incident.
A portion of an under-construction elevated road on the Dwarka Expressway collapsed here on Sunday morning, injuring three workers.
"Authority has viewed the incident seriously and pending the outcome of the investigation by the committee, the concerned key personnel of the Contractor M/s L&T and Supervision Consultant M/s AECOM have been suspended as per Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) of NHAI," the NHAI said in a statement.
The accident site is being secured with necessary precautions taken to prevent any further damages, the statement said.
It said: "An unfortunate incident happened in Gurgaon wherein under erection span and adjoining span (between pier no. 107-108 and Pier No. 108-109) of under construction flyover of package-III Dwarka Expressway collapsed during the early hours of 28.03.2021 around 7:30 AM."
No causalities were reported and three workers suffered minor injuries, who have been discharged from hospital after receiving first-aid.
Earlier, a team of officials from the National Highways Authority of India, including the regional officer and the project director, also visited the site.
Union Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari had earlier this month visited the expressway to inspect progress of the 30-kilometre project which is being built at the cost of Rs 10,000 crore.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU