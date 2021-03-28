NHAI suspends key personnel of L&T, AECOM after Dwarka Expressway mishap

The Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Sunday said it has suspended key personnel of developer Larsen & Toubro and supervision consultant AECOM after a portion of an under-construction elevated road on collapsed this morning.

It said the personnel were suspended pending the outcome of investigation by an expert committee being constituted to probe the incident.

A portion of an under-construction elevated road on the collapsed here on Sunday morning, injuring three workers.

"Authority has viewed the incident seriously and pending the outcome of the investigation by the committee, the concerned key personnel of the Contractor M/s L&T and Supervision Consultant M/s AECOM have been suspended as per Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) of NHAI," the NHAI said in a statement.

The accident site is being secured with necessary precautions taken to prevent any further damages, the statement said.

It said: "An unfortunate incident happened in Gurgaon wherein under erection span and adjoining span (between pier no. 107-108 and Pier No. 108-109) of under construction flyover of package-III collapsed during the early hours of 28.03.2021 around 7:30 AM."



No causalities were reported and three workers suffered minor injuries, who have been discharged from hospital after receiving first-aid.

Earlier, a team of officials from the Highways Authority of India, including the regional officer and the project director, also visited the site.

Union Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari had earlier this month visited the expressway to inspect progress of the 30-kilometre project which is being built at the cost of Rs 10,000 crore.

