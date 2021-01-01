MG Motor India says its sales increased 33% to 4,010 units in December

-
ALSO READ
Morris Garages Motor reports 3% decline in retail sales in September
Sales recovery 'tactical' due to pent-up demand, not sustainable: MG Motor
Maruti Suzuki sales rise 20 per cent to 160,226 units in December
MG Motor India plans 3% price hike to offset impact of higher costs
Electric SUV from MG Motor India hits 10 cities, including Coimbatore
MG Motor India on Friday said its sales rose by 33 per cent to 4,010 units in December, 2020 as compared to 3,021 units in the same month a year ago.
The company sold 3,430 units of Hector, 458 units of Gloster and 122 units of ZS electric vehicles last month.
"We have ended the year on a high note with customers continuing to choose the best-in-class premium products from MG's stable. Going forward, we will have more excitement for the customers in January. We expect the momentum to continue as the MG brand enters more markets in 2021," MG Motor India Director Sales Rakesh Sidana said.
The carmaker said it will be taking preventive annual maintenance shutdown at its Halol manufacturing facility in Gujarat during the first 10 days of January, which would affect its production during the month.
This coupled with lockdown restrictions could hamper supply chain as well, the automaker noted.
The company said it continues to ramp up the production of its premium SUV Gloster and hopes to stabilise the production by March 2021.
It has received 3,000 bookings and retailed 1,085 units of the Gloster in two months, it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor