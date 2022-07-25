Moto Business Service to manage electric vehicles of Chennai-based FullFily

-
ALSO READ
World Music Day: Theremin to Mayuri, a look at lesser-known instruments
Tata Motors showcases electric SUV concept; market launch within two years
Japan's Suzuki to invest $1.4 billion for EVs, batteries at India factory
Tamil Nadu cyber security on high alert as phishing attacks rise
India saw 9.36 bn transactions worth Rs 10.2 trn in Q1 2022, UPI leads
Moto Business Service India, a leasing firm of Yamaha Motors, on Monday announced a partnership with Chennai-based FullFily, marking its foray into electric two and three-wheelers asset management services.
Under the partnership, Moto Business Service India (MBSI) will manage electric two and three-wheelers of FullFily, which is an end-to-end electric vehicle-as-a-service and delivery-as-a-service platform.
The collaboration with FullFily marks the start of the company's operations in the electric vehicle (EV) segment in Chennai, MBSI Managing Director Shoji Shiraishi said in a statement.
"India is seeing rapid growth in sales of electric vehicles (EVs) as manufacturers and users rush to switch from gasoline-powered vehicles due to the rising cost of fuel...We will continue to onboard electric vehicles across multiple cities and generate employment avenues for the youth of India," he added.
MBSI plans to work with more mobility companies in the future, Shiraishi said, adding the company aims "to transform the overall shared mobility space in India by bringing our financial and strategic experience from our stakeholders".
The partnership with MBSI with a batch of EV two-wheelers and three-wheelers - will enable FullFily to increase its footprint across Chennai, company CEO and Founder Ashok Viswanathan said.
"Over the next few months, we will rapidly expand our partnership across South India by partnering with more companies to provide our solutions and to accelerate this electric revolution," he added.
FullFily also aims to leverage its strategic alliances to improve the access of fleet and infrastructure for tier II and II markets and the small and medium business space which is severely under-serviced, Viswanathan said.
MBSI said the the partnership is for 50 units of Omega Seiki Rage+ EV three-wheelers and 200 units of Hero NYX Electric two-wheelers. The company plans to manage 2,000 more vehicles across Tamil Nadu with FullFily and other last-mile delivery partners over the next few months.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor