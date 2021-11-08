Nissan ties up with Zoomcar, Orix for its vehicle subscription model

-
Automaker Nissan India on Monday said it has tied up with Zoomcar and Orix for its vehicle subscription programme.
The Nissan Intelligent Ownership model is currently available in Delhi NCR, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Pune.
"Customer's lifestyle is progressively evolving and this initiative by Nissan, Zoomcar & ORIX empowers the customer on being asset-lite with strong saving potential," Nissan Motor India Managing Director Rakesh Srivastava said in a statement.
The Nissan Intelligent Ownership subscription plan covers all maintenance costs including scheduled and unscheduled repairs, tyre and battery replacement, 24x7 roadside assistance, cost of paperwork, zero depreciation insurance, registration fee, road tax and RTO expenses.
It also comes with a FASTag, standard accessories and pick-up and drop facility.
Zoomcar CEO & Co-Founder Greg Moran said the company is delighted to partner with Nissan Motor India and ORIX to offer flexible subscriptions as an alternative to vehicle ownership.
"It is simply the most affordable and quickest way of acquiring a seamless personal mobility option. At an overall level, Zoomcar continues to focus on adding enterprise partners such as Nissan to our industry leading vehicle subscription-based enterprise software program," he added.
ORIX Auto Infrastructure Services Ltd Managing Director and CEO Sandeep Gambhir noted that subscription is clearly emerging as a great new channel for customers to drive their preferred cars.
"We are witnessing an increased need from customers to have personalised and customised solutions and flexible ownership options as against the traditional ways of owning cars, and subscription does just that," he added.
He further said: "... We are confident that the flexibility and the convenience of the subscription offering with surely tick the right boxes in customers mind and would enable more and more customers to drive the Nissan vehicles.
