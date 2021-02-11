Passenger vehicle sales in India up 11% to 2,76,554 units in January: SIAM

-
ALSO READ
India's passenger vehicles exports fall 58% in first half of FY21
PV retail sales rise 4.17% in November, two-wheeler sales decline 21.4%
Passenger vehicle wholesale up 14% to 3,10,294 units in October: SIAM
Passenger vehicle industry's FY21 volumes expected to see 22-25% dip: ICRA
Shortage of semiconductors, price hikes pull January auto sales into red
Passenger vehicle wholesales in India increased by 11.14 per cent to 2,76,554 units last month, auto industry body SIAM said on Thursday.
Passenger vehicle sales in January 2020 stood at 2,48,840 units.
As per the latest data by Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), two-wheeler dispatches to dealers also rose 6.63 per cent to 14,29,928 units, compared to 13,41,005 units in January 2020.
Motorcycle sales increased 5.1 per cent to 9,16,365 units as against 8,71,886 in January 2020.
Scooter sales were also up 9.06 per cent at 4,54,315 units from 4,16,567 units a year ago.
Three-wheeler sales, however, declined by 56.76 per cent to 26,335 units as compared with Rs 60,903 units in January last year.
Vehicle sales across categories rose by 4.97 per cent to 17,32,817 units last month as against 16,50,812 units in the year ago period.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor