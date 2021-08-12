Passenger vehicle wholesales jump 45% to 264,000 units in July, says Siam

JUST IN
Arindam Majumder 

Passenger vehicle wholesales jumped 44.7 per cent to 264,000 units in July against 182,000 units in the same period last year, according to the latest data by the Society of Indian Autom­obile Manufacturers Two-wheeler and three-wheeler segme­nts also saw a rise in wholesales during the month.
Though there was a recovery in the passenger vehicles segment sales, they were still less than the 2016-17-level.
First Published: Thu, August 12 2021. 23:30 IST

