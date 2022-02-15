Renault Kiger earns 4-star adult safety rating in Global NCAP crash test

-
ALSO READ
Mahindra XUV700 gets 5-star adult safety rating in Global NCAP crash test
Tata Punch gets 5-star adult safety rating in global NCAP crash test
Qualcomm, Google bring intelligent in-vehicle experiences to Renault EV
French automaker Renault crosses 800,000 cumulative sales mark in India
All angles being probed in chopper crash that killed Gen Rawat: Report
Automaker Renault on Tuesday said its sub-four metre compact SUV Kiger has received four-star safety rating for adult occupant safety by Global NCAP, the foremost global car assessment programme.
Five stars indicates the highest score while zero star rating points to the minimum score during the vehicle crash test.
"Safety is of paramount importance for Renault and all our products meet and exceed the requisite safety standards set by Indian regulatory authorities.
"Kiger combines the best Renault has to offer: our expertise in innovative cars and in-depth knowledge of customer needs," Renault India Operations Country CEO and Managing Director Venkatram Mamillapalle said in a statement.
The four-star rating by GNCAP reiterates the company's commitment to bringing technologically advanced products which are safe yet trendy, he added.
"Our GNCAP achievements on both Kiger and Triber are a testament to our strong commitment towards offering products that can deliver the highest global standards of safety, accessible to Indian customers, Mamillapalle stated.
Following its successful global launch in early 2021 in India, Renault India has initiated Kiger exports to Nepal and South Africa.
As per Global NCAP, the Kiger was tested in its most basic safety spec fitted with two frontal airbags and ABS.
Last year, the company's Triber had received four-star adult safety rating.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor