Retail sales of domestic passenger vehicle dip 8% in February: FADA

Domestic passenger vehicle retail sales declined eight per cent in February as the companies continued to suffer production loss due to chip shortage, dealers' body FADA said on Friday.

The passenger vehicle (PV) sales dropped to 2,38,096 units last month, down 7.84 per cent from 2,58,337 units in February 2021.

"Even though the passenger vehicle (PV) segment saw some launches and slight respite in supply due to better production, it was not enough to meet customer demand. Vehicle waiting period thus remains similar to what it was in the past few months," FADA President Vinkesh Gulati stated.

The industry body warned that the Russia-Ukraine conflict could further impact the production of semiconductors.

"Russia is one of the largest producers of rare-earth metals, especially Palladium, which is an essential metal for semiconductors. Ukraine, on the other hand, is one of the biggest producer and exporter of neon gas, which is used in the manufacturing of semiconductors.

"Due to the ongoing war, we once again fear the shortage in semiconductors which will create additional supply side issues for PVs," the Federation of Dealers Associations (FADA) noted.

Two-wheeler sales last month declined 10.67 per cent to 9,83,358 units, compared with 11,00,754 units in February 2021. Gulati said rural distress coupled with a price rise has led to a drop in the sales in the segment.

"The two-wheeler segment is showing no signs of recovery as Bharat continues to play spoil-sport. With the cost of acquisition continuously going north, the inquiry level remained weak. As corporates and educational institutions continued operating from home, urban demand also took a hit," he stated.

