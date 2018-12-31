Rewind 2018: From Hyundai Santro to Audi Q5, top 10 car launches in India

After making frequent cameos on the internet and different websites for a long time, Maruti Suzuki India finally rolled out the next-gen Ertiga in India. The MPV (Multi-Purpose Vehicle) is offered in ten different options based on fuel type and transmission.
The second-generation Ertiga is bigger than the previous version, offers 10 per cent better fuel efficiency, and is lighter than the outgoing one thanks to Maruti Suzuki's new 5th generation HEARTECT platform, which also underpins a lot of other Maruti cars like Swift, Dzire, Ignis and Baleno.
The petrol variants, including two manual and two auto transmission trims, are powered by the new K15 1.5 litre engine that produces 105 bhp and 138Nm of torque. However, the diesel variants continue to have the same 1.3-litre engine as the earlier version that produces 90bhp and 200Nm of torque. Both engines come with Maruti’s SHVS hybrid technology and are mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox, with a 4-speed torque converter automatic offered only with to the petrol variant.