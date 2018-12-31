Rewind 2018: From Hyundai Santro to Audi Q5, top 10 car launches in India

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) launched the all-new version of its popular hatchback Swift at the Auto Expo 2018. One of the most important launches of 2018, the Maruti Suzuki Swift went on to win the Indian Car of the Year Award.

Based on Suzuki's 5th generation HEARTECT platform, the model is available in both petrol and diesel engine options. While the petrol variant has a 1.2-litre engine, the diesel option is powered by a 1.3-litre engine, both of which are available with an option of a 5-speed automatic or 5-speed manual transmission.



While the petrol engine produces 84bhp of power and 114Nm of torque, the diesel variant has a power output of 75bhp and 190Nm of torque.