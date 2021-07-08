Tata Motors global wholesales at 2,14,250 units in first quarter

-
Tata Motors on Thursday said its global wholesales, including that of Jaguar Land Rover, rose to 2,14,250 units in the first quarter of the current fiscal.
The auto major had sold 91,594 units in April-June quarter of FY21.
Global wholesales of all Tata Motors' commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in the first quarter stood at 52,470 units as compared with 11,598 units a year ago, the company said in a statement.
The company's global sales of all passenger vehicles were at 1,61,780 units, up from 79,996 units in June quarter of 2020-21.
Global wholesales of JLR stood at 97,141 units. Jaguar wholesale units for the period under review stood at 21,373 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesales stood at 75,768 units.
JLR had sold a total of 65,425 units in the April-June quarter of FY21.
